Smith Salley & Associates Buys 46,505 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,505 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

