Smith Salley & Associates Buys 708 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,794 shares of company stock valued at $41,391,007 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

