Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,865 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after buying an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

