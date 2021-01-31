Smith Salley & Associates Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $14,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

