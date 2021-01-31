Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,476 shares of company stock worth $7,954,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $143.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

