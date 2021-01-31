Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 262.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 476,101 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

