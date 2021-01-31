Smith Salley & Associates Has $11.05 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,344 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

