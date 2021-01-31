Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ opened at $210.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

