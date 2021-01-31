Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 2,496 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.71. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

