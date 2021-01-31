Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 5,579 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 346.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

