Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 617 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $450.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $439.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.