Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 8,775 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

LOW opened at $166.85 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

