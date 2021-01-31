Smith Salley & Associates Sells 2,971 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $75.47 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

