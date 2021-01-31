Smith Salley & Associates Sells 3,207 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $559,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 45,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,074,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

