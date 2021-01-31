Smith Salley & Associates Sells 5,083 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 208.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,182,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $370,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $45.41 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37.

