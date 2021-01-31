Smith Salley & Associates Sells 5,471 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $160.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

