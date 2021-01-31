SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $71.73 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $71.73 or 0.00220119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 97% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $14.16 million and $4.79 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039510 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

SnowSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

