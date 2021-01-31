SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,262,600 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the December 31st total of 667,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBF opened at $77.49 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

