Solana (SOL) Trading 14.1% Higher This Week

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Solana has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $76.34 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00012723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.23 or 0.00906842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00052848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.67 or 0.04408055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030937 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.