Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOEN opened at $0.07 on Friday. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Solar Enertech
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.