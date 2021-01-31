Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOEN opened at $0.07 on Friday. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Solar Enertech alerts:

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Enertech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Enertech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.