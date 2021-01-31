Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Up 58.6% in January

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 521,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.38. Solar Senior Capital has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUNS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.