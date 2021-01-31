SolarCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,859.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $4,859.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.00387256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,174,351 coins and its circulating supply is 62,081,651 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.