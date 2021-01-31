SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.
Shares of SLGGF stock remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Friday. 47,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,350. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. SolGold has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.56.
About SolGold
