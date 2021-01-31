SONM (SNM) Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. SONM has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SONM has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

