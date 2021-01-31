Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 191.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.94. 9,854,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,506. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

