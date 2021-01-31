Spaceswap (MILK2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 682.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $448,125.56 and approximately $1.84 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded 582.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00271769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,495,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,218,577 tokens. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

