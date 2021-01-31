SparksPay Trading Up 2.7% This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $36,775.44 and approximately $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009856 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,384,479 coins and its circulating supply is 9,306,116 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

