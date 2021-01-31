Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $3.71 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00133849 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00276622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00066976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039510 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 62,540,029 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

