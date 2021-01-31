SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $223,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $91.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,479. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.