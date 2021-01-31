Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

