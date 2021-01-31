Sphere Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sphere has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $1,671.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,097.02 or 0.99841135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

