SPINDLE (SPD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $734.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 51.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $370,858.31 and $734.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.58 or 0.99801390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.73 or 0.01027302 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00309647 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00199598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029373 BTC.

SPINDLE Token Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Token Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars.

