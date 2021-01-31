Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Trust cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3,179.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

