Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.28.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

