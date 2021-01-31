SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Cut by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 396,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,103,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

