SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSPPF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SSP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Peel Hunt cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.00. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

