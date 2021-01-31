Stabilize Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $125,294.00 (STBZ)

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Stabilize token can now be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00016675 BTC on exchanges. Stabilize has a total market capitalization of $746,381.45 and $125,294.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stabilize has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00267726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037784 BTC.

About Stabilize

Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 tokens. The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

Stabilize Token Trading

Stabilize can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stabilize should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stabilize using one of the exchanges listed above.

