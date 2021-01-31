StableUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.62 or 0.00909479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00053183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.22 or 0.04559945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020696 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030220 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.