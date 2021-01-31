StableXSwap (STAX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $115,070.00

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 204% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $13.04 million and $115,070.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,487.84 or 0.99833151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00030431 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

