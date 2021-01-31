Stably USD (USDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,503.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Stably USD has a market cap of $528,605.56 and approximately $2,503.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,485,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,704 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

