Stacks 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.44 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Stacks has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $309.59 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00133043 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00274107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00040047 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

Stacks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.