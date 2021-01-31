Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.49. 1,538,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

