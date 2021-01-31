Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $218,956.20 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Starbase has a total market cap of $218,956.20 and approximately $3,184.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00900435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.74 or 0.04412940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030960 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.