Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 3.3% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,203,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

