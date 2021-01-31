StarDEX (XSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $245,690.02

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One StarDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, StarDEX has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $245,690.02 and $3,466.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

