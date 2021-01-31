Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

STWD opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 749,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,285,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 405,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

