Stealth Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,318.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $13,318.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017420 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,442,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

