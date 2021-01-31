Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.