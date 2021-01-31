Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $17.41 million and $1.01 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00008837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,668.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.79 or 0.01217668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00534992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002408 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,031,579 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

