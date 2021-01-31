Steem (STEEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.94 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,601.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.01191987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00525839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002330 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,118,997 coins and its circulating supply is 392,144,903 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

